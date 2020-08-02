CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai India sells 38,200 units in July 2020

    Hyundai India sells 38,200 units in July 2020

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,564 Views
    Hyundai India sells 38,200 units in July 2020

    - Hyundai India launched two new variants of the Venue last month

    - The company recorded 55,000 bookings of the second-gen Creta

    Hyundai Motor India registered cumulative sales of 41,300 units in July 2020. Last month, the company sold 38,200 units in the domestic market and 3,100 units in the export market.

    Moreover, Hyundai India also launched the iMT variant and Sport variant of the Venue last month, details of which can be read here. The second-generation Creta, which was launched in the country earlier this year, has recorded over 55,000 bookings, 20,000 units of which have been delivered to customers. 60% of these bookings were recorded for the diesel variant.

    Commenting on July sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “As a responsible and caring organisation, it is our duty to humbly contribute towards triggering the country’s economic revival. With the changing trend of preference for personal mobility, our consistent efforts are towards fulfilling the customer needs and meeting the market demand. With 38,200 units, July’20 domestic sales volume is 98% of July’19 domestic sales volume. This performance was driven by good customer demand for our most admired brands including the Ultimate SUV - All New Creta, Venue, Spirited New Verna, Elite i20 and Grand i10 Nios.”

    • Hyundai
    • Verna
    • Hyundai Verna
    • Creta
    • Hyundai Creta
    • Elite i20
    • Hyundai Elite i20
    • Hyundai Venue
    • Venue
    • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
    • Grand i10 NIOS
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.73 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.14 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.24 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11 Lakh
    • Hyundai-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.7 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    ₹ 10 - 14 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 5th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars