Hyundai India sells 38,200 units in July 2020

- Hyundai India launched two new variants of the Venue last month

- The company recorded 55,000 bookings of the second-gen Creta

Hyundai Motor India registered cumulative sales of 41,300 units in July 2020. Last month, the company sold 38,200 units in the domestic market and 3,100 units in the export market.

Moreover, Hyundai India also launched the iMT variant and Sport variant of the Venue last month, details of which can be read here. The second-generation Creta, which was launched in the country earlier this year, has recorded over 55,000 bookings, 20,000 units of which have been delivered to customers. 60% of these bookings were recorded for the diesel variant.

Commenting on July sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “As a responsible and caring organisation, it is our duty to humbly contribute towards triggering the country’s economic revival. With the changing trend of preference for personal mobility, our consistent efforts are towards fulfilling the customer needs and meeting the market demand. With 38,200 units, July’20 domestic sales volume is 98% of July’19 domestic sales volume. This performance was driven by good customer demand for our most admired brands including the Ultimate SUV - All New Creta, Venue, Spirited New Verna, Elite i20 and Grand i10 Nios.”