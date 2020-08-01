New Hyundai i30 to be equipped with latest version of Bluelink

- New i30 will be the first Hyundai model to be equipped with updated Bluelink

- Existing UK customers of Hyundai vehicles with Bluelink can opt for software update

The new i30 will be the first Hyundai model to get the upgraded Bluelink connected car technology. Hyundai claims that the upgraded system will enhance the overall driving experience. Apart from providing superior comfort, safety and convenience to drivers, the updated system has also received a refined user interface. This latest version of upgraded Bluelink claims to offer a range of new benefits and services for Hyundai customers, including connected routing, last-mile navigation and live parking information, and a new user profile feature.

The new user interface (UI) features a black screen and updated blue icons that display time and weather. If selected by the user, the system also offers map guidance. The map UI now offers a choice between three colour schemes and an enhanced dark night mode. It displays a range of GPS-based information to aid drivers, including the current speed of the vehicle and information about traffic density. Moreover, for a superior driving experience, users can also select from different audible atmospheres called ‘Sounds of Nature’. These include ‘calm ocean waves’, ‘rainy day’, ‘open-air cafe’, ‘warm fireplace’ and ‘snowy village’.

The new Last Mile Navigation feature allows customers to continue the journey to their final destination after their car is parked. After turning off the engine, a pop-up appears on the screen to activate last mile guidance on the Bluelink smartphone app. The user can then choose from either Augmented Reality guidance or Google Maps, and is guided for a range of between 200 metres and two kilometres on their smartphone.

The new User Profile feature allows drivers to install up to two main accounts and one guest account, and upload a profile picture via the Bluelink app. User Profile stores users’ vehicle preferences, such as the position of the wing mirrors or their favoured cluster layout, in the cloud. This allows drivers as well to easily transfer their preferred settings between different Hyundai cars.

The Live Parking Information function gets new settings for parking type and availability. On-street parking and price information is now available in 43 countries, including all major cities - up from 75 major cities in Europe. Hyundai’s developers have updated the POI database. Users can explore detailed information about each restaurant, such as opening hours, the type of cuisine available and whether dining is formal or casual.

Depending on local regulations, the speed camera feature alerts the drivers 300 metres before they approach a speed camera on normal roads, and one kilometre ahead on motorways. In addition, GPS-based data shows the vehicle’s speed on the screen, which is highlighted in red when the car is above the speed limit.

The weather feature has been moved from Live services to the Bluelink menu. Live weather is updated every 20 minutes, and users have the option to save their favourite city for weather display. The feature is controlled by a voice command. Users can also search for an address or POI in one menu utilising data based on an online ‘Free Text Search’.

The new Hyundai i30 features an updated design along with new 1.5-litre T-GDI engine and, for the first time, a 48-volt mild hybrid option. Existing customers of Hyundai models equipped with Bluelink can also opt for Bluelink software update.