New-gen Hyundai i20 officially teased in design sketch

- Expected to break cover in coming weeks

- Inspired by ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ global design philosophy

Hyundai India has given us a first glimpse of the new-gen i20. Teased in the design sketches, the new i20 will drop the ‘Elite’ from its name when it arrives in the country this festive season. Being a global product, the new i20 shares its styling with the international model which is inspired by Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ global design philosophy.

As can be seen in the pictures, the B-segment hatchback will sport a new design with stylish new fascia which shares its resemblance with the updated Verna. Sharper headlamps with a blacked-out grille and sportier bumper should make the new i20 a looker. At the back, there’s a new Z-shaped LED lighting signature. Also seen in the teaser image is a diffuser on the rear bumper and a petite roof-mounted spoiler. Even the alloy wheels look striking in the design sketch and could be retained in the production model.

Hyundai has also dropped the teaser for the interior and we are pleased to see what’s coming. Firstly, the steering wheel is shared with the Creta. Behind it sits an all-digital instrument cluster which seems to be similar to the one seen on the Verna Turbo. The dashboard layout is carried over from the international models with horizontal lines running across the dash and integrated air-vents. And the vertically-stacked infotainment screen gets buttons at the bottom. Lastly, there are contrast highlights seen on the doors and air vents, this could be offered on the production model in the same vein as the Santro.

Powering the new i20 would be the familiar 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options from the outgoing model. We also expect Hyundai to introduce the Venue’s 1.0-litre Turbo petrol engine in the new i20 along with the DCT automatic transmission. When launched in coming few weeks, the Korean premium hatchback will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.