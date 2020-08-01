Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition - Top 3 interior highlights

Jeep sells the Compass Night Eagle edition in multiple international markets. Now, the manufacturer has launched the same in India, but with some changes specific to our market. We told you about its exterior highlights so now we take you through the top three things inside its cabin.

1. All-black theme

The entire cabin of this special model is embellished with glossy black accents. There are black accents and silver inserts on the steering wheel too.

2. New seat upholstery

Jeep has also equipped this Night Eagle edition with black ‘techno leather' seats. These go well with the overall black theme and add a touch of luxury and exclusivity inside.

3. Longitude Plus features

The Night Eagle trim’s specs are based on the newly-introduced Longitude Plus variant. As a result, this limited edition gets a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, keyless entry, and even a dual zone climate control. On the safety front, there are four airbags, a reverse parking camera and all-disc brakes apart from features from the standard trim.