ABB India opens a new robotics facility to aid top-class manufacturing in India

- ABB is a leading supplier of robot, robot systems, and machine and factory automation solutions

- Cutting-edge robotics and digitisation tech can help India become a high-tech manufacturing hub

The new ABB Nelamangala factory in Bengaluru that’s spread over 3,600 square-metre, will enable ABB India to deliver robotic applications and digital solutions for a variety of Indian industries. These include automotive manufacturing, electronics, and other upcoming sectors.

The new facility houses a shop floor that can run proofs-of-concept and factory acceptance tests for 1000 ABB robots every year- this doubles the company’s capacity. It also enables rapid innovation, adaption, optimisation and agile delivery of made-to-order robotics applications for Indian customers.

ABB can also integrate an ‘ABB Ability Connected Services’ team that can remotely monitor an installed base of ABB robots to conduct predictive maintenance and high uptime. A new ‘Customer Experience Centre’ is being set up for customers to learn about the latest in robotics technology and applications, including ‘RobotStudio’, ABB’s dedicated robot simulation and programming software.

Designed as a complete digital ecosystem, ABB’s factory will cater to the growing demand for collaborative automation solutions, by enabling innovation of new robot applications tailor-made to the Indian market. Sanjeev Sharma, MD, ABB India, said, “The new facility harnesses the powers of ABB’s deep global expertise and knowledge of the Indian industrial landscape to support our customer base.”