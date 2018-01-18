Please Tell Us Your City

New Audi Q5 launched in India for Rs 53.25 lakhs

January 18, 2018, 12:59 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
New Audi Q5 launched in India for Rs 53.25 lakhs

Post much wait, the new Audi Q5 has been launched in India for Rs 53.25 lakhs (ex-showroom India). The new model is larger, edgier, lighter and better equipped than its predecessor. The new Q5 is based on the MLB evo platform which also underpins the A4, A5 and the Q7.  Moreover, the modular platform which uses lot of aluminium and high strength steel in its construction, has resulted in the vehicle shedding almost 90kg in comparison to its older generation.

Under the hood, the new Q5 is available only with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine with an all-wheel drive Quattro system. Mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission, the engine produces 188bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. Audi’s new Virtual Cockpit along with ambient lighting, large infotainment screen with MMI function and Audi Drive Select will come as standard in the new Q5. The vehicle sits on 19-inch wheels which can be upgraded to 21-inches. 

The new Audi Q5 comes loaded with equipment such as panoramic sunroof, electric leather seats, parking assist with rear camera and three-zone climate control. Moreover, the SUV offers a large 510 litres of boot space and comes loaded with an electric boot opening, cruise control with a speed limiter, eight airbags, LED lighting and Matrix Beam headlamps. We have driven the new Q5 recently and you can read more about it here.  

Prices for the new Q5:

Premium Plus 35 TDI - Rs 53.25 lakhs

Technology 35 TDI - Rs 57.60 lakhs

Audi Q5 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 59.46 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 62.95 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 58 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 59.46 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 59.96 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 55.58 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 60.46 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 55.71 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 56.46 Lakhs onwards

