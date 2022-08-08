CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Audi Q3 teased in India once again

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    177 Views
    New Audi Q3 teased in India once again

    - The 2022 Audi Q3 is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    - Unofficial bookings for the model have commenced at select dealerships

    Audi India continues to tease the new-gen Q3 in the country ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The model was originally unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, and the launch has been delayed since then due to the Coronavirus-induced pandemic.

    Audi New Q3 Front View

    As seen in the teaser video, the 2022 Audi Q3 will get blacked-out B and C-pillars as well as dual-tone roof rails. Notable aspects in terms of design include the new single-frame grille, wedge-shaped LED headlamps, a sharp front bumper with black inserts on either side of the air dam, gloss-black cladding all around, new alloy wheels, front door-mounted ORVMs, new wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, a black shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, and reflectors on the rear bumper.

    Audi New Q3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Audi Q3 is expected to come with the brand’s signature virtual cockpit (fully digital instrument cluster), a gloss-black insert for the centre console that also houses the MMI display, dual-tone upholstery, and a new steering wheel.

    Audi New Q3 Dashboard

    Under the hood, the upcoming generation of the Audi Q3 is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission with the brand’s Quattro all-wheel-drive technology. Upon launch, the new Audi Q3 will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and the Volvo XC40

    Audi New Q3 Image
    Audi New Q3
    ₹ 40.00 - 50.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Five-door Force Gurkha spotted undisguised; to be launched soon?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi New Q3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2949 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2949 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Audi Q3 teased in India once again