New Audi Q3 teased in India once again

- The 2022 Audi Q3 is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

- Unofficial bookings for the model have commenced at select dealerships

Audi India continues to tease the new-gen Q3 in the country ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The model was originally unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, and the launch has been delayed since then due to the Coronavirus-induced pandemic.

As seen in the teaser video, the 2022 Audi Q3 will get blacked-out B and C-pillars as well as dual-tone roof rails. Notable aspects in terms of design include the new single-frame grille, wedge-shaped LED headlamps, a sharp front bumper with black inserts on either side of the air dam, gloss-black cladding all around, new alloy wheels, front door-mounted ORVMs, new wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, a black shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, and reflectors on the rear bumper.

Inside, the new Audi Q3 is expected to come with the brand’s signature virtual cockpit (fully digital instrument cluster), a gloss-black insert for the centre console that also houses the MMI display, dual-tone upholstery, and a new steering wheel.

Under the hood, the upcoming generation of the Audi Q3 is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission with the brand’s Quattro all-wheel-drive technology. Upon launch, the new Audi Q3 will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and the Volvo XC40.