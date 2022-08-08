CarWale
    Five-door Force Gurkha spotted undisguised; to be launched soon?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The five-door Gurkha carries over the overall design from its three-door sibling

    - The company could introduce the model in the coming months

    Force Motors continues testing the five-door Gurkha ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming months. New spy images give us a fresh look at an uncamouflaged test mule of the model.

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the five-door Force Gurkha not only benefits from a longer body and two doors, but also gets a third row with two side-facing seats. Compared to its three-door sibling which runs on 16-inch wheels, the model seen in the images here rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rest of the design is carried over from the three-door Gurkha.

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha Front View

    The Force Gurkha is currently powered by a 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. Paired to a five-speed manual transmission, power is sent to all four wheels via the four-wheel-drive system. We expect a slightly higher power output from the same engine for the new five-seat model upon its arrival. Once launched, the five-door Force Gurkha will rival the upcoming five-door versions of the Thar and Jimny

