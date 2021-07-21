CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Audi e-tron to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    640 Views
    New Audi e-tron to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The Audi e-tron will be offered in two variants

    - The model will be available in standard and Sportback body styles

    Audi India is all set to launch the e-tron electric SUV in the country later this week on 22 July. The company has already announced the variant details of the model, details of which are available here.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Propelling the new Audi e-tron will be a 95kWh battery feeding two electric motors, producing a combined power output of 408bhp and 664Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 400kms on a full charge. To know all the charging options of the e-tron, click here.

    Dashboard

    Feature highlights of the 2021 Audi e-tron will include matrix LED headlamps, LED tail lights, the signature single-frame grille, a panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors, four-zone climate control, Audi’s virtual cockpit, Heads-Up Display (HUD), wireless charging, and a four-spoke steering wheel. We have driven the e-tron, and you can read our review of the model here.

    Audi e-tron Image
    Audi e-tron
    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lamborghini Urus achieves 15,000 units production milestone
     Next 
    Skoda India opens new showroom in Mumbai

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi e-tron Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    youtube-icon

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

    ByCarWale Team23 Dec 2019
    33742 Views
    305 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    ₹ 1.70 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi A6

    Audi A6

    ₹ 57.03 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    youtube-icon

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

    ByCarWale Team23 Dec 2019
    33742 Views
    305 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Audi e-tron to be launched in India tomorrow