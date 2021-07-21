New Audi e-tron to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Audi e-tron will be offered in two variants

- The model will be available in standard and Sportback body styles

Audi India is all set to launch the e-tron electric SUV in the country later this week on 22 July. The company has already announced the variant details of the model, details of which are available here.

Propelling the new Audi e-tron will be a 95kWh battery feeding two electric motors, producing a combined power output of 408bhp and 664Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 400kms on a full charge. To know all the charging options of the e-tron, click here.

Feature highlights of the 2021 Audi e-tron will include matrix LED headlamps, LED tail lights, the signature single-frame grille, a panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors, four-zone climate control, Audi’s virtual cockpit, Heads-Up Display (HUD), wireless charging, and a four-spoke steering wheel. We have driven the e-tron, and you can read our review of the model here.