    Skoda India opens new showroom in Mumbai

    Jay Shah

    Skoda India opens new showroom in Mumbai

    - Located at Andheri West, Mumbai 

    - 30 new dealerships to be opened in next six months

    With the addition of two new cars in India lineup, Skoda Auto India is now reinforcing its sales and service network across the country. Under the Czech carmaker’s development plan of opening 30 new dealerships in the next six months, a new showroom has now been inaugurated in Mumbai in the Andheri West region. 

    The new sales outlet will function under the name - Mody India Cars Private Limited and is situated at Shop 3 and 4, Nasar Enclave, Juhu Lane, CD Barfiwala Road, Andheri West, Mumbai. The facility was inaugurated yesterday and the first customer car was handed over by Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India. 

    Skoda has commenced the deliveries of the new Kushaq 1.0-litre versions with 50 units of the SUV delivered by PPS Skoda dealership in Bangalore in a single day. The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival has also managed to accumulate over 3,000 bookings within a month of its launch, and you can know more about it here.

    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.51 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
