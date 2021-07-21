CarWale
    Lamborghini Urus achieves 15,000 units production milestone

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lamborghini Urus achieves 15,000 units production milestone

    - The celebratory unit of the Urus is configured in Graphite Capsule

    - The unit in question is headed to the British market

    Italian marquee Lamborghini has announced that the Urus has surpassed the production milestone of 15,000 units. Three years after it was introduced, the Urus has set the record of the highest-produced model in the company’s history in the shortest amount of time since its launch.

    The Lamborghini Urus with chassis number 15,000, earmarked for the British market, is configured in Graphite Capsule. The exterior is made in the new shade of Grigio Keres Matt, with Verde Scandal details. The two-tone interior is dedicated to the new collection in Nero Ade/Verde Scandal.

    Under the hood of the Lamborghini Urus is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering 650bhp and 850Nm of torque. This motor is married to an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling it to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds, all the way to a top speed of 305kmph. We have driven the Urus, and you can read our review here.

    Lamborghini Urus
    ₹ 3.10 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
