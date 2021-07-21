Ford Figo automatic arrives at the dealerships ahead of its India launch tomorrow

- Powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine to produce 95bhp and 119Nm of torque

- To get dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels for freshness

In an effort to boost sales for the Figo, the company will introduce an automatic option in the country tomorrow. Ahead of its official launch in the country, the Figo automatic has started arriving across dealerships in the country. In addition to the automatic transmission, the Figo will now get dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels. A similar set of alloy wheels has been recently introduced in the Aspire, as well.

Visually, the Figo does not appear to get major cosmetic upgrades. Mechanically, the Figo is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which generates 95bhp and 119Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed torque converter. It is believed that the automatic option will also offer a ‘Sport’ mode that is expected to offer a mild boost in performance and improve the overall driving dynamics. The automatic option will be available only in the petrol guise while the diesel version will be limited to a manual transmission option.

More details about the Ford Figo automatic petrol will be known post its launch in India tomorrow.

Photo Source: TBHP