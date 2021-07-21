CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki registers 50 lakh unit sales in rural markets

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki registers 50 lakh unit sales in rural markets

    -  Nearly 40 per cent sales registered from rural areas

    - Comprises over 1,700 customised outlets with more than 12,500 trained manpower 

    Maruti Suzuki has surpassed the 50 lakh cumulative sales milestone in the rural markets. With over 1,700 customised outlets in the rural areas, the carmaker registers nearly 40 per cent of its total sales from these regions. 

    Presently, the brand’s rural network comprises over 4,000 service touch-points including 235 ‘Service-on-Wheels’ units to provide after-sales support to the customers. In these areas, the dealer sales executives are specially trained to understand and maintain interpersonal relations with the customers. 

    Recently, the company hiked the prices of the Swift hatchback and all CNG models by up to Rs 15,000; details of which are available here. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on select models and you can know more about it here.

    Speaking on the success, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Rural markets have a very special place in our business. Over the years, we have carefully studied the needs of this segment. While the aspirations of upcountry customer are very similar to those at metros, they demand more attention and care. We adopted the philosophy of ‘Go Local’ with 12,500 specially trained dealership personnel called Resident Dealer Sales Executives (RDSE), who understand the local culture and traditions to fulfill the expectation of these customers.'

    Ford Figo automatic arrives at the dealerships ahead of its India launch tomorrow

