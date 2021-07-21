Ford Figo Petrol Automatic to be launched in India tomorrow

- The 1.2-litre petrol will be equipped with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox

- Diesel powertrain to continue with the five-speed manual unit

Ford India is all set to introduce an automatic transmission for the Figo hatchback. Slated to be launched tomorrow, the 1.2-litre petrol engine will be mated to a six-speed torque converter gearbox. The new transmission is expected to be offered in the mid-spec Titanium trim.

The automatic transmission is not a new unit. It is the same unit that the carmaker offers with the EcoSport SUV where it is coupled with the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. Presently, the 1.2-litre petrol engine on the Figo is available solely with a five-speed manual gearbox. With the addition of an automatic unit, the Figo will be able to compete against the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT.

Ford will need to price Figo’s automatic version strategically to be able to rival its competitors. We expect it to be priced at Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 more than its manual derivative. We have driven the Figo Automatic and stay tuned to CarWale for our first-drive review.