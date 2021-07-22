Ford Figo Titanium + variant makes a comeback with the automatic version

- Figo Automatic available in Titanium and Titanium+ trims

- Priced Rs 93,000 more than the top-spec Blu MT variant

Ford India launched the automatic variant of the Figo hatchback today. With a starting price of Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom), the Figo automatic can be had in a total of two trims – Titanium and Titanium +. While the Titanium variant was already available for the hatchback, the new Titanium+ has been re-introduced exclusively for the automatic version. We have driven the Figo Automatic and you can read our first-drive review here.

The Figo Automatic (AT) Titanium+ trim is priced at Rs 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Figo Blu carries a price tag of Rs 7.27 lakh (ex-showroom). While the major difference for a sum of Rs 93,000 is the convenient automatic gearbox, the Blu-spec MT gets sporty decals, a black painted roof, black alloys, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and blue inserts inside out. The Titanium+ AT also gets added safety features such as electronic stability program, traction control, and hill launch assist.

Other features such as the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, 15-inch alloy wheels, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, height-adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and six airbags.

Mechanically, the Figo is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 95bhp and 119Nm torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and the newly added six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel is tuned to generate 99bhp and 215Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission only. When compared to its rivals, the Figo Automatic is priced at nearly Rs 75,000 to Rs one lakh more than the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT, respectively.