Ford Figo automatic: Variants explained

Ford India launched the Figo AT in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The model was previously offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Under the hood, the Ford Figo automatic version is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 95bhp and 119Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The diesel mill continues to be available only with a five-speed manual unit. We have driven the new Figo AT and to read our review, click here.

The Ford Figo automatic is offered in five colours that include Ruby Red, Moondust Silver, Smoke Grey, White Gold, and Diamond White. The model is limited to two variants that include Titanium and Titanium+. The following are the variant-wise features.

Figo AT Titanium

Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs, and door handles

Chrome fog lamp bezel and grille surround

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Charcoal black interior theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Height-adjustable driver seat

Adjustable rear seat head rests

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with FordPass

Tilt-adjustable steering

Manual AC

Interior grab handles with coat hooks

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Push-button start

ABS with EBD

Dual airbags

High-speed alert system

Rear parking aid with camera

ESP, TCS, and HLA

Seat-belt reminder

Figo AT Titanium+

Fog lights

Rear defogger

Rear washer and wiper

Rear parcel tray

Automatic climate control

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Rain-sensing wipers

Automatic headlamps

Side and curtain airbags