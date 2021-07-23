CarWale
    Ford Figo automatic: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Ford India launched the Figo AT in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The model was previously offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Under the hood, the Ford Figo automatic version is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 95bhp and 119Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The diesel mill continues to be available only with a five-speed manual unit. We have driven the new Figo AT and to read our review, click here.

    The Ford Figo automatic is offered in five colours that include Ruby Red, Moondust Silver, Smoke Grey, White Gold, and Diamond White. The model is limited to two variants that include Titanium and Titanium+. The following are the variant-wise features.

    Figo AT Titanium

    Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs, and door handles

    Chrome fog lamp bezel and grille surround

    15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    Charcoal black interior theme

    Fabric seat upholstery

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Adjustable rear seat head rests

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with FordPass

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Manual AC

    Interior grab handles with coat hooks

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Push-button start

    ABS with EBD

    Dual airbags

    High-speed alert system

    Rear parking aid with camera

    ESP, TCS, and HLA

    Seat-belt reminder

    Figo AT Titanium+

    Fog lights

    Rear defogger

    Rear washer and wiper

    Rear parcel tray

    Automatic climate control

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Automatic headlamps

    Side and curtain airbags

