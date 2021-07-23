Ford Figo automatic: Variants explained

Ford India launched the Figo AT in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The model was previously offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox.
Under the hood, the Ford Figo automatic version is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 95bhp and 119Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The diesel mill continues to be available only with a five-speed manual unit. We have driven the new Figo AT and to read our review, click here.
The Ford Figo automatic is offered in five colours that include Ruby Red, Moondust Silver, Smoke Grey, White Gold, and Diamond White. The model is limited to two variants that include Titanium and Titanium+. The following are the variant-wise features.
Figo AT Titanium
Body coloured bumpers, ORVMs, and door handles
Chrome fog lamp bezel and grille surround
15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Charcoal black interior theme
Fabric seat upholstery
Height-adjustable driver seat
Adjustable rear seat head rests
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with FordPass
Tilt-adjustable steering
Manual AC
Interior grab handles with coat hooks
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Push-button start
ABS with EBD
Dual airbags
High-speed alert system
Rear parking aid with camera
ESP, TCS, and HLA
Seat-belt reminder
Figo AT Titanium+
Fog lights
Rear defogger
Rear washer and wiper
Rear parcel tray
Automatic climate control
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Rain-sensing wipers
Automatic headlamps
Side and curtain airbags