Ford Figo automatic launched: Why should you buy?

Ford has introduced the Figo automatic in Titanium and Titanium+ variants. The vehicle is available in five colour options – Diamond White, Ruby Red, Moondust Silver, Smoke Grey, and White Gold. The Ford Figo is the only hatchback to offer FordPass at no additional cost. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Figo automatic.

What’s good about it?

The automatic transmission option is particularly a boon when driving within the city limits and widens options for potential buyers. The vehicle offers a Sport mode and Select Shift feature for added convenience. In terms of features, it offers rain-sensing wipers, electrochromic IRVMs, and a seven-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system. As for safety, it gets side and curtain airbags, front airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control, and hill launch assist.

What’s not so good?

As compared to its competition, the Figo misses out on features like rear AC vents and functional storage spaces. Moreover, it is now limited to just two variant options, thereby limiting options for customers. That said, the safety and better performance figures make it one of the good prospects in this segment.

Best variant to buy?

The Titanium+ automatic variant is priced at an additional cost of Rs 45,000 over the regular Titanium variant. For this additional cost, the trim additionally offers features such as front fog lamps, rear defogger, rear washer with wiper, power-folding ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and side and curtain airbags.

Specification

Petrol

1.2-litre – 95bhp at 6,500rpm and 119Nm at 4,250rpm

Six-speed automatic transmission

Did you know?

The Ford Figo is offered with a three-year or 1,00,000km standard warranty, and longer service intervals of 10,000km as compared to 5,000km for most other competing models. We have driven the Figo automatic, to read about it click here.