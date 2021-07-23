Audi e-tron launched in India: All you need to know

- Available in three trims – e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and e-tron Sportback 55

- First in India digital Matrix LED headlamps with animated projections

- Can be booked online or at Audi dealerships

German premium car manufacturer, Audi has commenced its electrification journey in India with the launch of the e-tron brand in India. The electric SUV is available in three variant options – e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and the e-tron Sportback 55. The e-tron features a typical broad SUV styling element, while the e-tron Sportback distinguishes itself with a coupe-like roofline to highlight its sporty character. Read below to learn more about the Audi e-tron in detail.

Exterior

The newly introduced Audi e-tron is available in eight colour options - Catalunya Red, Floret Silver, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Galaxy Blue, Navarra Blue, Siam Beige, and Typhoon Grey. In addition to these, the e-tron Sportback can be had in one exclusive Plasma Blue colour option. In terms of dimensions, the e-tron (50 and 55) measures 5,014mm in length, 1,976mm in width, and it has a height of 1,686mm. The e-tron Sportback 55 shares similar length and width figures, except for a reduced height at 1,673mm due to a sloping roofline design. The wheelbase for all three variants measures 2,928mm. Owing to changes in the body style, the e-tron offers 660-litres of boot space which extends up to 1,725-litres with the rear seats folded, while the e-tron Sportback offers 615-litres of boot space which can be extended to 1,665-litres with the rear seats folded.

The electric SUV features a familiar fascia with brightened singleframe grille finished in Platinum Grey. The sides are highlighted by orange coloured brake callipers that the company claims to draw inspiration from the high-voltage wires and five-spoke 20-inch Graphite Gray diamond turned alloy wheels. The rear section is highlighted by continuous LED strips that add to the dynamic character.

Interior

Customers get to choose from three interior colour options – Okapi Brown, Black, and Mother of Pearl Beige. The electric SUV gets a twin-spoke leather wheel, along with a 12-inch fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit, and a 16 speaker, 705 watts Bang and Olufsen audio system with 3D surround sound. The e-tron also offers four-zone climate control and a 360-degree camera with customisable views. Audi claims that the sound-absorbing and insulating materials reduce sound penetration in the cabin, whereas advanced aeronautics further reduce the background noise. The Audi Connect App guides the user on a range of functions and features of the e-tron.

Technical data

The electric motor in the e-tron 50 is powered by a 71kWh battery to produce 308bhp and 540Nm of torque. This variant is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 6.8-seconds and attain a top speed of 190kmph. As per WLTP, the e-tron 50 offers a driving range of up to 379km.

The electric motor in the e-tron 55 is powered by a 95kWh battery that generates 402bhp and 664Nm with boost. This trim can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 5.7 seconds and attains a top speed of 200kmph. As per WLTP, the e-tron 55 offers a driving range of up to 484km. The e-tron Sportback 55 shares similar performance figures.

Safety

In terms of safety, the e-tron offers eight airbags, illuminating seat belt buckles for easy access, and external speakers generating unique sound alerts to alert pedestrians. The pre-sense basic initiates preventive protection measures in case of emergency braking or handling on the limit. The system is capable of tightening the seat belts, optimising seat position, and closing windows and sunroof.