Ford Figo automatic launched: What else can you buy?

Ford has introduced the Figo automatic in India in Titanium and Titanium+ variants at Rs 7.75 lakh and Rs 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The automatic option has further widened options for the ever-growing number of potential customers who desire to own a car with a two-pedal setup. As compared to the manual version, the Figo automatic additionally offers a Sport mode and Select Shift feature. The additional convenience feature list includes rain-sensing wipers, electrochromic IRVMs, and a seven-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system. Under the hood, the vehicle is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generates 95bhp at 6,500rpm and 119Nm of torque at 4,250rpm.

The newly introduced Figo automatic competes strongly against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and the Renault Triber, all with an automatic transmission option. Additionally, it also competes against the automatic option in the premium segment such as Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, and Hyundai i20. Read below to learn more about what else can you buy at the price of the Ford Figo automatic -

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Unlike the six-speed torque converter in the Figo, the Swift offers a five-speed AMT option in three variant options - Vxi, Zxi, and the Zxi+, at a starting price of Rs 7.01 lakh. The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The top-spec variant offers convenience features like cruise control, fabric upholstery, auto-folding ORVMs, and an updated instrument cluster with a colour MID.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Like the Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a five-speed AMT unit. Interestingly, the Grand i10 Nios offers an AMT unit in both petrol and diesel engine option. The petrol AMT is available in three variant options - Magna, Sportz, and Asta. While the diesel version is available in the Sportz variant. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder diesel unit generates 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm at 1,750rpm. Depending on the variant, it gets a floating eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, 5.3-inch MID with digital speedometer, and a rear-view camera. The petrol AMT is available at a starting price of Rs 6.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Triber

Renault Triber, the game-changer for the French automaker in India is also available with a five-speed AMT option. The seven-seat utility vehicle is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit that generates 71bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The AMT unit is available in three variant options – RXL, RXT, and RXZ, at a starting price of Rs 6.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triber recently received an update, wherein the RXZ variant now offers a seat-height adjust feature, while the RXT variant additionally offers new LED indicators on ORVMs, and steering mounted audio and phone controls.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Moving over to the premium segment, Maruti Suzuki Baleno offers a CVT option across three variants – Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, and it is available at a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. Depending on the variant, the feature list includes a seven-inch capacitive touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition, LED projector headlamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 automatic is available at a starting price of Rs 8.69 lakh, which is marginally higher as compared to any other model in this list. The i20 offers IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) and DCT option in the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre Turbo engine option, respectively. The automatic option is available in both Sportz and Asta variants. Depending on the variants, the vehicle is available with leather seat upholstery, electric sunroof, oxyboost air purifier with air quality indicator, and wireless charging with a cooling pad.

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen recently introduced a six-speed automatic torque converter option for the Polo at a starting price of Rs 8.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The Polo gets the automatic torque converter option in three variant options – Comfortline, Highline Plus, and the GT. The Polo TSI AT is powered by a 1.0-litre engine which produces 107bhp and 175Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. In terms of features, the automatic Comfortline variant offers automatic climate control, and a seven-inch Blaupunkt music system which is specific to this variant.

Conclusion

The Hyundai i20 Turbo with a DCT unit offers superior performance figures, however, it is also priced considerably higher than other models on this list. Ford Figo gains an upper hand in this aspect with a fine balance of price and performance with a torque converter gearbox. As for models with an AMT unit, both the Grand i10 and the Triber offer the most affordable automatic option, while the Swift offers a combination of style, features, and performance.