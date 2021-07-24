CarWale
    Facelifted Porsche Macan GTS - Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    There's still time for the new-generation Porsche Macan to be introduced globally. And when this next-gen model finally comes in 2023, it will be a fully electric one! For now, the brand has unveiled a facelifted version of the current-gen for the international market. This model boasts subtle design tweaks, a revised interior, and updated engine options. Here's a picture gallery of its GTS trim.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    In line with the changes on the Macan, this GTS also gets a new grille, updated headlamps, and a unique diffuser. It rides on larger wheels and gets blacked-out elements to maintain its exclusivity.

    Front View

    Now for the inside story, Porsche Macan customers do get the choice of customising their car’s interior according to their taste from the several options being offered.

    Dashboard

    Still, what forms a significant part of the change on this model is the touch-sensitive panel with haptic feedback. It replaces the physical buttons on the centre console.

    Front Row Seats

    And that's not all as the 2022 Macan also gets a refreshed cabin with a revised dashboard layout and equipment like its larger siblings.

    Dashboard

    This Macan GTS now derives power from a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine, replacing the older 3.0-litre V6. This mill now churns out 440bhp of thumping power.

    Front Backlit Door Sill Strips

    Like the Macan and the Macan S, the GTS also comes equipped with Porsche's PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission unit and gets a four-wheel-drive system as standard.

    Rear View

    Eventually quenching the thirst for performance, this new range-topping Macan GTS variant boasts of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 4.3 seconds. It’s also claimed to have a top speed of 272kmph!

    Porsche Macan Gallery

