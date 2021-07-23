CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai introduces Relief Task Force to assist heavy rainfall affected vehicles in Mumbai

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,080 Views
    Hyundai introduces Relief Task Force to assist heavy rainfall affected vehicles in Mumbai

    - Hyundai offers 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount on insurance claims of affected vehicles in Mumbai

    - One-year complementary roadside assistance for affected vehicles 

    As part of Hyundai’s customer welfare initiatives, the company has formed ‘Relief Task Force’ to support customer vehicles affected by heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai. The company has announced complementary roadside assistance for affected vehicles for a one-year period. Additionally, Hyundai will also offer 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for the affected vehicles. Hyundai customers affected by flood and rains in Mumbai can seek assistance on Hyundai Customer Care Helpline number 18001024645 

    Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, said, “Hyundai is a socially responsible and customer centric organisation that is committed to make efforts for the betterment of society and communities. The safety and well-being of customers is our utmost priority. Recently, Mumbai has witnessed an unfortunate event of heavy rainfall and waterlogging. To combat this situation, we have ramped-up our service support by forming a special task force to assist Hyundai customers in Mumbai to ensure their seamless mobility and peace of mind.'

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Ford Figo automatic launched: What else can you buy?
     Next 
    BS6 Tata Tiago NRG likely to be launched in India on 4 August, 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai introduces Relief Task Force to assist heavy rainfall affected vehicles in Mumbai