Hyundai introduces Relief Task Force to assist heavy rainfall affected vehicles in Mumbai

- Hyundai offers 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount on insurance claims of affected vehicles in Mumbai

- One-year complementary roadside assistance for affected vehicles

As part of Hyundai’s customer welfare initiatives, the company has formed ‘Relief Task Force’ to support customer vehicles affected by heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai. The company has announced complementary roadside assistance for affected vehicles for a one-year period. Additionally, Hyundai will also offer 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for the affected vehicles. Hyundai customers affected by flood and rains in Mumbai can seek assistance on Hyundai Customer Care Helpline number 18001024645

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service, said, “Hyundai is a socially responsible and customer centric organisation that is committed to make efforts for the betterment of society and communities. The safety and well-being of customers is our utmost priority. Recently, Mumbai has witnessed an unfortunate event of heavy rainfall and waterlogging. To combat this situation, we have ramped-up our service support by forming a special task force to assist Hyundai customers in Mumbai to ensure their seamless mobility and peace of mind.'