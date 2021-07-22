Lamborghini Huracán STO - All you need to know

Lamborghini has put together its years of motorsports experience to create a super-fast road car, the Huracán Super Trofeo Omologata - inspired by the race-car versions - Huracán Super Trofeo Evo as well as the GT3 Evo. This super sports automobile has arrived in India but you need a blank cheque because it costs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). Until you fill in the blank cheque we tell you everything about this super-fast Huracán STO.

Design

Inspired by Squadra Corse race-cars, this Super Trofeo Omologata is a masterpiece of design and engineering. Using motorsports-derived technology, the Lamborghini engineers have created a single front-end piece that comprises bonnet, fenders and bumper and this new piece in the STO is called Cofango. Besides, there are newly designed larger air intakes that channel the air to the engine via a central radiator.

The Cofango also has a front splitter and air ducts that reduce drag. On the other hand, at the back, the STO gets rear fenders based on the Super Trofeo Evo with NACA air inlets. To further improve the downforce and dynamics, the carmaker has added a reworked rear hood with an integrated air scoop, a shark fin, a diffuser and redesigned underbody. And there is also a huge wing with three-stage adjustment.

Aerodynamics

Air ducts, inlets, rear-wing, shark fin and the overall design have played an important role in terms of improving aerodynamic efficiency. According to Lamborghini, after revamping the STO, the airflow efficiency has gone up by 37 per cent and the downforce has increased by a whale of 53 per cent in comparison to the Huracán Performante.

Interior

The STO's 75 per cent exterior panels are made of carbon fibre Lamborghini and Audi has also used carbon fibre in the cabin such as the sports seats, inside door panels and even the floor mats. Apart from these carbon fibre parts, the cabin is upholstered in Alcantara. Besides, there is a fully digital driver display and an infotainment system. Meanwhile, Lamborghini also offers three new driving modes - STO, Trofeo and Pioggia.

Engine and Transmission

It is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 petrol mill married to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. This engine generates 630bhp and delivers 565Nm of torque. The Huracán STO can go from zero to 100kmph in just three seconds whereas the zero to 200kmph time is covered in flat nine seconds.

Drivetrain

The STO is a rear-wheel-drive biased sports car - Lamborghini has swapped the rear-wheel-drive system instead of the four-wheel-drive due to weight reduction. This rear-wheel-drive system also incorporates a rear-wheel steering mechanism that is specifically designed for the race-tracks to be able to apex a corner.