CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Lamborghini Huracán STO - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    472 Views
    Lamborghini Huracán STO - All you need to know

    Lamborghini has put together its years of motorsports experience to create a super-fast road car, the Huracán Super Trofeo Omologata - inspired by the race-car versions - Huracán Super Trofeo Evo as well as the GT3 Evo. This super sports automobile has arrived in India but you need a blank cheque because it costs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). Until you fill in the blank cheque we tell you everything about this super-fast Huracán STO.

    Design

    Inspired by Squadra Corse race-cars, this Super Trofeo Omologata is a masterpiece of design and engineering. Using motorsports-derived technology, the Lamborghini engineers have created a single front-end piece that comprises bonnet, fenders and bumper and this new piece in the STO is called Cofango. Besides, there are newly designed larger air intakes that channel the air to the engine via a central radiator.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Cofango also has a front splitter and air ducts that reduce drag. On the other hand, at the back, the STO gets rear fenders based on the Super Trofeo Evo with NACA air inlets. To further improve the downforce and dynamics, the carmaker has added a reworked rear hood with an integrated air scoop, a shark fin, a diffuser and redesigned underbody. And there is also a huge wing with three-stage adjustment.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Aerodynamics

    Air ducts, inlets, rear-wing, shark fin and the overall design have played an important role in terms of improving aerodynamic efficiency. According to Lamborghini, after revamping the STO, the airflow efficiency has gone up by 37 per cent and the downforce has increased by a whale of 53 per cent in comparison to the Huracán Performante.

    Left Side View

    Interior

    The STO's 75 per cent exterior panels are made of carbon fibre Lamborghini and Audi has also used carbon fibre in the cabin such as the sports seats, inside door panels and even the floor mats. Apart from these carbon fibre parts, the cabin is upholstered in Alcantara. Besides, there is a fully digital driver display and an infotainment system. Meanwhile, Lamborghini also offers three new driving modes - STO, Trofeo and Pioggia.

    Dashboard

    Engine and Transmission

    It is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 petrol mill married to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. This engine generates 630bhp and delivers 565Nm of torque. The Huracán STO can go from zero to 100kmph in just three seconds whereas the zero to 200kmph time is covered in flat nine seconds. 

    Right Side View

    Drivetrain

    The STO is a rear-wheel-drive biased sports car - Lamborghini has swapped the rear-wheel-drive system instead of the four-wheel-drive due to weight reduction. This rear-wheel-drive system also incorporates a rear-wheel steering mechanism that is specifically designed for the race-tracks to be able to apex a corner.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Image
    Lamborghini Huracan STO
    ₹ 4.99 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Ford Figo Titanium + variant makes a comeback with the automatic version
     Next 
    New rules for registration of Vintage Motor Vehicles issued

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Lamborghini Huracan STO Right Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117466 Views
    745 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Urus

    Lamborghini Urus

    ₹ 3.10 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 5.74 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117466 Views
    745 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini Huracán STO - All you need to know