New rules for registration of Vintage Motor Vehicles issued

The Central Government, through the issued Gazette, has framed new rules and procedures to be followed for the registration and re-registration of vintage motor vehicles. Here, we bring you the details about it.

Firstly, what type of vehicles are included under vintage vehicles? The rules state that all two and four-wheelers that have completed fifty or more years from the date of first registration and are maintained in their original form will be considered as vintage motor vehicles.

The application for registration/re-registration should be made as per Form 20 to the state registering authority accompanied by an insurance policy, old registration certificate, and a bill of entry in case of imported vehicles. On perusal and verification of documents, the registering authority shall issue a fresh certificate of registration within a period of 60 days. The registration fee is fixed at Rs 20,000 while a subsequent re-registration fee is fixed at Rs 5,000. The new registration certificates will be valid for 10 years with an option to renew for subsequent five years thereafter.

While the previously registered vehicle will retain their original mark, the vehicles with fresh registrations will be assigned as – “XX VA YY *”; where ‘XX’ denotes state code, ‘VA’ stands for vintage vehicle, ‘YY’ a two-letter series, and ‘****’ will be a dedicated number from 0001 to 9999 given by the registering authority.

The vintage vehicles are allowed to be purchased or sold, provided the buyer and seller inform and submit the requisite documents to the respective registering authorities within 90 days. Lastly, the vehicles cannot be driven by the owners on roads for regular or commercial purposes.