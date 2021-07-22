CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New rules for registration of Vintage Motor Vehicles issued

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    640 Views
    New rules for registration of Vintage Motor Vehicles issued

    - Vintage vehicles can be registered for a fee of Rs 20,000

    - Fresh registrations to get a new registration format

    The Central Government, through the issued Gazette, has framed new rules and procedures to be followed for the registration and re-registration of vintage motor vehicles. Here, we bring you the details about it.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Firstly, what type of vehicles are included under vintage vehicles? The rules state that all two and four-wheelers that have completed fifty or more years from the date of first registration and are maintained in their original form will be considered as vintage motor vehicles.

    The application for registration/re-registration should be made as per Form 20 to the state registering authority accompanied by an insurance policy, old registration certificate, and a bill of entry in case of imported vehicles. On perusal and verification of documents, the registering authority shall issue a fresh certificate of registration within a period of 60 days. The registration fee is fixed at Rs 20,000 while a subsequent re-registration fee is fixed at Rs 5,000. The new registration certificates will be valid for 10 years with an option to renew for subsequent five years thereafter.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    While the previously registered vehicle will retain their original mark, the vehicles with fresh registrations will be assigned as – “XX VA YY *”; where ‘XX’ denotes state code, ‘VA’ stands for vintage vehicle, ‘YY’ a two-letter series, and ‘****’ will be a dedicated number from 0001 to 9999 given by the registering authority. 

    The vintage vehicles are allowed to be purchased or sold, provided the buyer and seller inform and submit the requisite documents to the respective registering authorities within 90 days. Lastly, the vehicles cannot be driven by the owners on roads for regular or commercial purposes. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lamborghini Huracán STO - All you need to know
     Next 
    2022 Porsche Macan - Top 4 changes

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117466 Views
    745 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117466 Views
    745 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New rules for registration of Vintage Motor Vehicles issued