2022 Porsche Macan - Top 4 changes

Porsche recently unveiled the facelifted Macan globally with changes inside out. Let's take a look at all the prime changes on the vehicle before this second facelifted avatar makes way for the new-gen fully electric one in 2023.

1. Design

Exterior appearance-wise, there's a revised grille, updated headlights, bigger alloys, and a tweaked diffuser at the back.

2. Cabin

There are also changes inside its cabin with a revamped interior similar to that of its elder siblings. Still, the most notable change comes in the form of touch-sensitive panels in place of the physical buttons on the centre console.

3. Engine

Then, in terms of powertrain options, the entry-level 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol is updated to produce 265bhp and 430Nm of power. Even the S and the GTS get a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol in place of the 3.0-litre V6 seen earlier. All are mated to the brand's PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission and get the 4WD system.

4. Variants

As you may have guessed by now, there's no Turbo variant this time around. Porsche will offer the Macan in three trims only - Macan, Macan S and the Macan GTS.