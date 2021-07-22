CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Porsche Macan - Top 4 changes

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    77 Views
    2022 Porsche Macan - Top 4 changes

    Porsche recently unveiled the facelifted Macan globally with changes inside out. Let's take a look at all the prime changes on the vehicle before this second facelifted avatar makes way for the new-gen fully electric one in 2023.

    1. Design

    Exterior appearance-wise, there's a revised grille, updated headlights, bigger alloys, and a tweaked diffuser at the back.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    2. Cabin

    There are also changes inside its cabin with a revamped interior similar to that of its elder siblings. Still, the most notable change comes in the form of touch-sensitive panels in place of the physical buttons on the centre console.

    Dashboard

    3. Engine

    Then, in terms of powertrain options, the entry-level 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol is updated to produce 265bhp and 430Nm of power. Even the S and the GTS get a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol in place of the 3.0-litre V6 seen earlier. All are mated to the brand's PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission and get the 4WD system.

    Front View

    4. Variants

    As you may have guessed by now, there's no Turbo variant this time around. Porsche will offer the Macan in three trims only - Macan, Macan S and the Macan GTS.

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Porsche Macan Image
    Porsche Macan
    ₹ 69.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Ford Figo automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 7.75 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche Macan Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 69.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Porsche Macan - Top 4 changes