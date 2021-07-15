CarWale
    New Lamborghini Huracan STO launched in India at Rs 4.99 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    460 Views
    New Lamborghini Huracan STO launched in India at Rs 4.99 crore

    - The 2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO is essentially a road-legal version of the brand’s V10 race car

    - The model is powered by a 640bhp 5.2-litre NA V10 engine

    The Lamborghini Huracan STO has been launched in the country with a price tag of Rs 4.99 crore (ex-showroom, pan India). The model is a road-legal version of the brand’s V10 race car, and takes heavy inspiration from the Huracan GT3 and the Super Trofeo Evo.

    Exterior highlights of the Lamborghini Huracan include a large, adjustable rear wing, a redesigned rear bumper with dual exhausts, a roof scoop, and Brembo CCM-R carbon-ceramic brakes. Another highlight of the model is the integration of various elements such as the front bumper, hood, and fenders into a single piece of the body.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO will be bathed in carbon-fibre and Alcantara elements. Also on offer will be three new drive modes (STO, Rain, and Trophy), carbon-fibre seats, four-point seat-belts, and carbon-fibre floor mats. Should you wish to customise your Huracan STO further, Lamborghini offers the AD Personam program, with endless possibilities to get the car of your dreams as you visualise it. 

    Propelling the new Lamborghini Huracan STO is a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that produces a maximum power output of 640bhp and 565Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels, and it can touch speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in just three seconds. To have a detailed look at the model, you can browse through our image gallery here.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Image
    Lamborghini Huracan STO
    ₹ 4.99 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
