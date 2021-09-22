CarWale
    Lamborghini surpasses 300 unit sales milestone in India

    Jay Shah

    Lamborghini surpasses 300 unit sales milestone in India

    - Over 100 Urus SUVs delivered 

    - Launched four models in 2021 alone

    Lamborghini India has announced that the sportscar maker has attained the 300 cars milestone in India. To celebrate this milepost, Lamborghini recently organised a lifestyle experience for its customers in India in the form of the second edition of the ‘Lamborghini Day’. 

    The Lamborghini Day celebrations were held over three weekends across three different locations – Mumbai-Pune, Bangalore-Hampi, and New Delhi-Jewar with over 50 customers participating in the event. The drive consisted of several Lamborghini models driving and covering a distance of 1,350km across these cities. This was concluded by an exclusive dining experience for the customers at Pune, Hampi, and Delhi. 

    The Italian carmaker has had an eventful year in India with the launch of four models – Urus Pearl Capsule, Huracan STO, Huracan EVO RWD Spyder, and the most recent one being the Urus Graphite Capsule. Of the total 300 raging bulls retailed in India, 100 units were of the Urus SUV alone. Recently, we got a chance to get the Urus Graphite Capsule in person and you can read about it here.

    Commenting on the special occasion, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “We are delighted to announce the delivery of 300 Lamborghini cars in India and mark the Lamborghini Day celebrations with this milestone achievement along with our customers who have supported us in this journey. We also delivered the 100th Urus in India in the first quarter creating a benchmark of performance for the fastest 100 deliveries in the super luxury sports car segment. This is a significant achievement in the super luxury segment in India and we are extremely thrilled to celebrate the success with Lamborghini Owners.”

