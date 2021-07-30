CarWale
    Lamborghini Huracan STO Mumbai launch - Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Mumbai launch - Now in Pictures

    The most track-focused of all Lamborghini Huracan models is now here in India, in the form of the STO! Be it for performance, for technology, or even art for that matter, this one's all of it combined and applied to a race car. Even better, a road-legal one. Take a look at the pictures of this evil angel, which is meant to amaze irrespective of whether it's on a race circuit or in a car collection.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Right Side View

    The acronym STO stands for Super Trofeo Omologato (Italian for ‘Homologation’) as it's a road-homologated super sports car especially for enthusiasts who'd like to own one.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Left Front Three Quarter

    It's inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan EVO Super Trofeo hypercar and developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corsa for Lambo’s own race series.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Right Rear Three Quarter

    A massive adjustable rear wing is again a reminder of this track-bred car meant to nail a perfect lap with its focus on down-force. A dramatic avatar is just an add-on benefit.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Front View

    What further helps make the STO a race car includes weight reduction, improved aero, and enhanced heat management. Then, there's a retuned suspension along with several other measures.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Closed Hood/Bonnet

    It's the front splitter that helps to direct the airflow to the rear diffuser from under the vehicle, while also giving the machine a race-car look.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Closed Hood/Bonnet

    Then, there are those huge air ducts on the bonnet and even louvres on the top part of the fenders to aid in better cooling.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Left Front Three Quarter

    Look closely, and you'll also notice that the bonnet, front bumper, and the fenders are one single unit which in Lambo terms is 'cofango', or a combination of hood and fender in Italian.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Left Front Three Quarter

    No points for guessing that this whole component is made of very lightweight carbon fibre. However, more interestingly, there's a special key with the help of which this complete thing can be lifted off.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Rear Spoiler

    Now apart from the massive air scoop on the roof, the STO also gets Super Trofeo EVO-derived rear fenders. These feature an integrated NACA air intake for improved cooling.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Rear View

    Then, the shark fins on the engine cover at the back straighten airflow onto the massive double aerofoil adjustable rear wing, which eventually helps improve its cornering abilities.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Rear Spoiler

    And to scientifically back that claim, Lamborghini says there's a 37 per cent improvement in airflow efficiency and a 53 per cent increase in down-force as compared to the Huracan Performante.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Bonnet/Hood release

    It goes without saying that weight reduction plays a crucial role in track cars like the STO. Reasonably so, 75 per cent of its body panels are made from carbon fibre.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Dashboard

    Even inside, there's extensive use of carbon fire which can be seen on the sport seats, door panels with cloth handles, and even floor mats.

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Front Row Seats

    This fire-breathing monster uses Lambo's 5.2-litre V10 engine that churns out a humongous 640bhp of power and 565Nm of torque. All of it sent to the rear wheels!

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Engine Shot

    And when you take this beast out, keep your eyes wide open and don't even think of blinking, as it sprints from 0 to 100kmph in just three seconds! Top-speed? 310kmph!

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Right Side View

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Lamborghini Huracan STO Image
    Lamborghini Huracan STO
    ₹ 4.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
