Limited-edition McLaren 765LT Spider revealed

- The McLaren 765LT Spider is just 49kgs heavier than the Coupe version

- The fastest convertible from the brand will be limited to 765 units across the world

McLaren has taken the covers off the 765LT Spider, essentially a convertible variant of the 765LT Coupe. Limited to just 765 units globally, all units of the model will be available on a made-to-order basis.

The biggest highlight of the McLaren 765LT Spider is the retractable hard-top, which can be opened or closed in 11 seconds, up to speeds of 50kmph. Courtesy of the carbon-fibre construction of the model, the 765LT Spider is just 49kgs heavier than its Coupe sibling. The one-piece carbon-fibre hard-top further aids the model to tip the scales at a mere 1,338kgs.

Under the hood, the McLaren 765LT Spider is propelled by a similar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the British marquee that now produces 755bhp and 800Nm of torque. This motor, paired to a seven-speed sequential gearbox enables the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 2.8 seconds, while the 200kmph mark comes up in 7.2 seconds with a top speed of 330kmph.

The new McLaren 765LT Spider features a carbon-fibre aerodynamic package that offers a front splitter, front floor, side skirts, front and rear bumpers, diffuser, as well as an active rear wing. Elsewhere, the model gets full-titanium quad exhaust tips and 10-spoke forged alloy wheels wrapped in bespoke Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R tyres.

Inside, the McLaren 765LT Spider comes equipped with more carbon-fibre goodies, such as the racing seats, centre tunnel, and a carbon-fibre exposed floor. A few other notable elements include the Alcantara upholstery and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. McLaren has concentrated on weight-saving to such an extent that it does not offer a music system and AC as standard. Fret not, as these features can be added at no additional cost to the customer.