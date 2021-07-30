FADA’s dealer satisfaction study ranks Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW in top positions

- MG and Toyota co-ranked at second place with an identical score

- Rankings based on a survey of over 2,000 dealers

In a recent dealer satisfaction study conducted by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) of the four-wheeler mass market and luxury market, it has been observed that Kia India along with Mercedes-Benz India and BMW India have emerged as the pacesetters in their respective markets.

The survey was undertaken by FADA a few months back that included over 2,000 dealer partners to understand and address the prevailing issues and feedback by the dealers for the OEMs. Kia India managed to take the top spot by scoring 879 points out of 1,000 points. It was followed by MG Motor India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, both sharing the second position with 778 points. However, both the carmakers lagged behind Kia by almost 101 points. Renault and Tata Motors followed the race with 767 and 729 points, respectively.

Talking about the luxury market, the scores were levelled between BMW India and Mercedes-Benz India at 707 points, each. Audi India ranked third with 649 points. While dealers raised their concerns of not being receptive by OEMs regarding their inputs for keeping long term policy in mind, they also mentioned that adequate training is being provided by the OEMs for frontline sales and service staff resulting in improving customer experience.

FADA Secretary & Chairman DSS-21, C S Vigneshwar said, “I am thrilled to say that FADA took more than 2,000 samples, the highest ever number which has been used for such a study in India. The survey being filled entirely by the Dealer Principals, or their CEOs is a testimony of its accuracy and coverage of all aspects of dealerships in detail. DSS 2021 also has an equal distribution of samples from all 4 zones coupled with the right urban and rural mix. I am thankful to the entire dealership fraternity for devoting a sizable time. I am also grateful to all OEMs who persuaded their dealers to do the needful.”