CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Custo MPV teased ahead of official unveiling

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,337 Views
    Hyundai Custo MPV teased ahead of official unveiling

    - Expected to get a sliding door mechanism as seen in the Kia Carnival 

    - Believed to be exclusively developed for the Chinese market

    Hyundai has released the teaser images for the upcoming Custo MPV. This would be the second MPV to be introduced for the international market by the company after the Staria MPV, which was launched earlier this year. It is believed that the Hyundai Custo is being exclusively developed for the Chinese market. The upcoming model is expected to be based on the company’s third-generation platform and will be available in six-seat and seven-seat configuration options.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the teaser images, the upcoming Hyundai Custo is expected to draw inspiration from the sliding door mechanism in the Kia Carnival. The vehicle will feature a large mesh grille with chrome inserts flanked by sleek LED headlamps. The sides are highlighted by strong lines and silver inserts in the window line. The vehicle gets LED strip lights that run across the boot lid that features bold Hyundai lettering in the centre. The vehicle will get a sporty spoiler and a high-mounted stop lamp. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Custo MPV will be available in two engine options. The 1.6-litre turbocharged engine generates 170bhp. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre engine produces 236bhp. Both the engines are expected to get automatic transmission as standard.     

    Left Side View

    Interior details are not known for now. The upcoming model is expected to get premium interior upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, panoramic roof, and more. More details about the upcoming model will be known in the days to come. Hyundai has no plans to introduce the Custo MPV to the Indian market.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    FADA’s dealer satisfaction study ranks Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW in top positions
     Next 
    Volkswagen new mid-size sedan spied testing; interior details leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 4th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Custo MPV teased ahead of official unveiling