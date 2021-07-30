Hyundai Custo MPV teased ahead of official unveiling

- Expected to get a sliding door mechanism as seen in the Kia Carnival

Hyundai has released the teaser images for the upcoming Custo MPV. This would be the second MPV to be introduced for the international market by the company after the Staria MPV, which was launched earlier this year. It is believed that the Hyundai Custo is being exclusively developed for the Chinese market. The upcoming model is expected to be based on the company’s third-generation platform and will be available in six-seat and seven-seat configuration options.

As seen in the teaser images, the upcoming Hyundai Custo is expected to draw inspiration from the sliding door mechanism in the Kia Carnival. The vehicle will feature a large mesh grille with chrome inserts flanked by sleek LED headlamps. The sides are highlighted by strong lines and silver inserts in the window line. The vehicle gets LED strip lights that run across the boot lid that features bold Hyundai lettering in the centre. The vehicle will get a sporty spoiler and a high-mounted stop lamp.

Mechanically, the Custo MPV will be available in two engine options. The 1.6-litre turbocharged engine generates 170bhp. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre engine produces 236bhp. Both the engines are expected to get automatic transmission as standard.

Interior details are not known for now. The upcoming model is expected to get premium interior upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, panoramic roof, and more. More details about the upcoming model will be known in the days to come. Hyundai has no plans to introduce the Custo MPV to the Indian market.