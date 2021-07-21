Skoda Enyaq iV now available with Crystal Face grille option

- The grille features more than 130 LEDs that are arranged in 18 vertical slats and horizontal strips

Czech vehicle manufacturer, Skoda has introduced the new crystal face grille option on the Enyaq iV 80 models. The distinctive crystal face grille is inspired by the Skoda Vision iV concept that was globally unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The grille features over 130 LEDs that form 18 vertical slats and horizontal strips running across the width of the frame, which is finished in either chrome or black.

The crystal face grille option in the Skoda Enyaq iV 80 offers an animated coming/leaving home function, which complements the LED Matrix headlights and DRLs. The crystal face works in sync with the headlights and illuminates the road ahead with dipped beam lights. The new crystal face has been included in Enyaq iV Light and View Plus package for the Enyaq iV 80 models at £1,675 (approx. Rs 1.70 lakh). The Enyaq iV 80 SportLine and 80x SportLine can avail this package for £560 (approx. Rs 57,000). The package also includes full LED matrix beam headlights with variable light distribution, full LED rear lights with variable lighting functions, headlight washers, and Dynamic headlight range control with cornering light.

The Enyaq iV is based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. The vehicle is available in two battery options – 62kWh and 82kWh, and five interior design options. The new crystal face option adds a distinctive charisma to Skoda’s all-electric Enyaq iV SUV. The vehicle is available in rear or all-wheel drive options, with a driving range up to 510km.