Audi e-tron launched in India; prices start at 99.99 lakh

- The new Audi e-tron is available in two variants

- Customers can choose between two-body styles

Audi India has launched the e-tron range in the country, with prices starting at Rs 99.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants across two body-styles that include e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and the e-tron Sportback 55.

Propelling the Audi e-tron 50 will be a 71kWh battery pack that produces 308bhp and 540Nm of torque, while the e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 will be powered by a 95kWh battery pack that produces 402bhp and 664Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 359km to 484km in the WLTP cycle. We have driven the e-tron and you can read our review here.

Exterior highlights of the Audi e-tron include matrix LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, orange brake calipers, 20-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels, soft-close doors, and LED tail lights with an LED strip running the width of the boot. The model is offered with a range of service plans, details of which are available here.

Inside, the 2021 Audi e-tron comes equipped with a fully digital instrument console known as Audi’s virtual cockpit, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, heads-up display, eight airbags, and a leather-wrapped, four-spoke steering wheel. To read about the charging options of the Audi e-tron, click here.

Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today is a big day for us as we launch the e-tron brand in India. Under the e-tron brand, we are launching not one, but three electric SUVs that begin our electrification journey. The Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55, and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 are the perfect confluence of luxury, zero emissions, performance, and everyday usability. With the three offerings, we have a proposition for every type of EV customer in the small but growing luxury SUV space. To ease the transition to electric mobility, we are offering several benefits and packages including after-sales, charging, and ownership. To take it a step forward, we are also offering a best-in-class three-year buyback. This is just the start of Audi India’s electric journey and you will hear from us very, very shortly on our next EV offering.”

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Audi e-tron:

e-tron 50: Rs 99.99 lakh

e-tron 55: Rs 1.16 crore

e-tron Sportback 55: Rs 1.17 crore