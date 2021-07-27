Mini Cooper Anniversary edition - Now in Pictures

A limited run of Mini Anniversary Edition was globally announced by the carmaker recently. We've seen plenty of special-edition Mini Coopers in the past, but this one's even more special. And we reasonably say that as Mini is not only celebrating 60 years of John Cooper Works performance but also cherishing the Cooper racing family with this anniversary edition. Here's a picture gallery.

This one's dedicated to racing pioneer and legend John Cooper who lent his name as well as his passion for speed to the iconic Mini Cooper.

Only 740 units of this model will be produced overall, each wearing the number '74' on the doors for differentiation and also to point at its exclusivity.

This numbering nicely blends into the Midnight Black or British Racing Green metallic paint that you see in these pictures.

All the variants including the Cooper, the Cooper S and, even the more powerful John Cooper Works trim of the Mini Hardtop two-door will be available as Anniversary Editions.

Interestingly, the John Cooper Works model will also be offered with an additional Rebel Green hue for owners to further distinguish their car from the lot.

Otherwise, the racing stripes on the hood, roof, headlights surrounds, ORVM caps, and door handles, all are coloured in white.

Still, there are contrasting black elements like the blacked-out Mini emblem, accents in the front, grille, apron, A-pillar, and several exterior elements that are mostly in gloss black.

This Anniversary Edition also boasts a sport suspension and rides on 18-inch John Cooper Works Circuit Spoke two-tone wheels.

Its cabin also adorns a carbon black and anthracite theme with sport seats, Cooper badges, a Nappa leather sport steering wheel, and many more such attractive bits.

Another most unique USP is the handwritten '1 of 740' plate. Lest we forget, the signatures of John Cooper and his son Mike and grandson Charlie flaunt the dashboard.

Powertrain options and equipment remains unchanged including Mini’s Navigation Plus Pack, which bundles in big touchscreen, a head-up display, a digital instrument display, and more.