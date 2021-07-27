CarWale
    Mini Cooper Anniversary edition - Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Mini Cooper Anniversary edition - Now in Pictures

    A limited run of Mini Anniversary Edition was globally announced by the carmaker recently. We've seen plenty of special-edition Mini Coopers in the past, but this one's even more special. And we reasonably say that as Mini is not only celebrating 60 years of John Cooper Works performance but also cherishing the Cooper racing family with this anniversary edition. Here's a picture gallery.

    MINI Cooper Left Rear Three Quarter

    This one's dedicated to racing pioneer and legend John Cooper who lent his name as well as his passion for speed to the iconic Mini Cooper.

    MINI Cooper Right Rear Three Quarter

    Only 740 units of this model will be produced overall, each wearing the number '74' on the doors for differentiation and also to point at its exclusivity.

    MINI Cooper Right Front Three Quarter

    This numbering nicely blends into the Midnight Black or British Racing Green metallic paint that you see in these pictures.

    MINI Cooper Left Front Three Quarter

    All the variants including the Cooper, the Cooper S and, even the more powerful John Cooper Works trim of the Mini Hardtop two-door will be available as Anniversary Editions.

    MINI Cooper Left Rear Three Quarter

    Interestingly, the John Cooper Works model will also be offered with an additional Rebel Green hue for owners to further distinguish their car from the lot.

    MINI Cooper Front View

    Otherwise, the racing stripes on the hood, roof, headlights surrounds, ORVM caps, and door handles, all are coloured in white.

    MINI Cooper Left Front Three Quarter

    Still, there are contrasting black elements like the blacked-out Mini emblem, accents in the front, grille, apron, A-pillar, and several exterior elements that are mostly in gloss black.

    MINI Cooper Left Front Three Quarter

    This Anniversary Edition also boasts a sport suspension and rides on 18-inch John Cooper Works Circuit Spoke two-tone wheels.

    MINI Cooper Left Rear Three Quarter

    Its cabin also adorns a carbon black and anthracite theme with sport seats, Cooper badges, a Nappa leather sport steering wheel, and many more such attractive bits.

    MINI Cooper Dashboard

    Another most unique USP is the handwritten '1 of 740' plate. Lest we forget, the signatures of John Cooper and his son Mike and grandson Charlie flaunt the dashboard.

    MINI Cooper Dashboard

    Powertrain options and equipment remains unchanged including Mini’s Navigation Plus Pack, which bundles in big touchscreen, a head-up display, a digital instrument display, and more.

    MINI Cooper Right Rear Three Quarter
