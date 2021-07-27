Genesis G80 and GV80 showcased at Hyundai India Corporate headquarters

- Genesis G80 premium sedan and GV80 SUV showcased

- Hyundai has no immediate plans to introduce either of the models in India

Hyundai India inaugurated the state-of-the-art headquarter in Gurugram today. At the venue, alongside the all-electric Ioniq 5, the company also showcased the two popular models from its luxury vehicle division, namely the Genesis G80 sedan and the GV80 SUV. The company does not have any immediate plans to introduce either of these models in the country and they were merely luxury and tech showcases.

Hyundai Genesis G80 premium sedan is available in two turbocharged petrol engines – 2.5-litre and 3.5-litre, and one 2.2-litre diesel engine option. The 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 296bhp, while the 3.5-litre V6 turbocharged engine generates 370bhp. The 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 204bhp. All three engine options are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Visually, the vehicle features strong power lines that enhance its character. The fascia is adorned by sleek Quad lamps that are complemented by a large crest grille design. As for the interior, it features premium leather upholstery along with a heads-up display, 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch cluster.

On the other hand, the GV80 SUV is available in three engine options - a 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol, a 3.5-litre turbo V6 petrol, and a 3.0-litre diesel engine. Visually, the GV80 features the familiar crest grille pattern and the Quad lamps. The vehicle rides on a set of 22-inch wheels, while the rear is flanked by sleek twin LED taillights. As for the interior, the vehicle gets premium leather upholstery along with convenience features in the form of a multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, driver assistance systems, and more.