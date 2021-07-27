CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Genesis G80 and GV80 showcased at Hyundai India Corporate headquarters

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    481 Views
    Genesis G80 and GV80 showcased at Hyundai India Corporate headquarters

    - Genesis G80 premium sedan and GV80 SUV showcased 

    - Hyundai has no immediate plans to introduce either of the models in India 

    Hyundai India inaugurated the state-of-the-art headquarter in Gurugram today. At the venue, alongside the all-electric Ioniq 5, the company also showcased the two popular models from its luxury vehicle division, namely the Genesis G80 sedan and the GV80 SUV. The company does not have any immediate plans to introduce either of these models in the country and they were merely luxury and tech showcases.

    Front View

    Hyundai Genesis G80 premium sedan is available in two turbocharged petrol engines – 2.5-litre and 3.5-litre, and one 2.2-litre diesel engine option. The 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 296bhp, while the 3.5-litre V6 turbocharged engine generates 370bhp. The 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 204bhp. All three engine options are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Visually, the vehicle features strong power lines that enhance its character. The fascia is adorned by sleek Quad lamps that are complemented by a large crest grille design. As for the interior, it features premium leather upholstery along with a heads-up display, 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch cluster. 

    Wheel

    On the other hand, the GV80 SUV is available in three engine options - a 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol, a 3.5-litre turbo V6 petrol, and a 3.0-litre diesel engine. Visually, the GV80 features the familiar crest grille pattern and the Quad lamps. The vehicle rides on a set of 22-inch wheels, while the rear is flanked by sleek twin LED taillights. As for the interior, the vehicle gets premium leather upholstery along with convenience features in the form of a multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, driver assistance systems, and more.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mini Cooper Anniversary edition - Now in Pictures
     Next 
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 showcased in India for the first time

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - July 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Genesis G80 and GV80 showcased at Hyundai India Corporate headquarters