    Hyundai Ioniq 5 showcased in India for the first time

    Jay Shah

    1,097 Views
    - Showcased at the brand’s new corporate headquarters in Gurugram

    - Internationally available with two battery pack options

    Earlier this year, Hyundai globally introduced its first full-electric crossover – the Ioniq 5 in its production form. Offered with two battery options, quirky styling, and a futuristic cabin, the Ioniq has finally been showcased in India. 

    Front View

    The Ioniq 5 is underpinned by the brand’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Visually, the blanked-out front, clamshell bonnet and offbeat LED headlamps with dual U-shaped LED DRLs look striking and blend well with the 19-inch dual-tone petal-shaped alloy wheels. On the side, the thick plastic cladding, flush-fitting door handles and the strong crease line across the side body further accentuate the crossover appeal of the Ioniq. 

    Rear Logo

    Moving over to the rear, the ‘Ioniq’ lettering is affixed on the horizontal gloss black stripe taking the centre on the boot. Another interesting element are the tail lamps with pixelated graphic design and a roof-mounted spoiler. 

    Wheel

    With the new platform, the cabin now boasts of a flat floor resulting in loads of legroom for the occupants. It gets a sliding centre console, dual-screen setup, and adjustable rear seats that are made using eco-friendly and sustainably sourced materials.

    Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Internationally, the Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery options – 58kWh and 72.6kWh. Both the batteries can be had with either a real-wheel drive or all-wheel-drive configuration. The former in the two-wheel-drive (2WD) setup produces 168bhp/350Nm torque while the all-wheel-drive (AWD) puts out 232bhp/605Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 72.6 kWh belts out 214bhp/350Nm and 301bhp/605Nm in 2WD and 4WD versions, respectively. The 350-kW ultra-fast charging can juice up the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. 

    Hyundai has no plans to launch the Ioniq 5 in India. The electric crossover was showcased at the inaugural event of the brand’s new corporate headquarters at Gurugram; details of which can be read here.

    Hyundai expects EVs to contribute to two per cent sales by 2025

