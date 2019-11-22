Please Tell Us Your City

MG ZS EV self-drive rental service to be launched in January

November 22, 2019, 02:01 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Lithium Urban technologies to introduce ZS EV for self-drive services beginning early next year

- The India-spec model will be officially unveiled in December

MG Motor India has partnered with Lithium Urban technologies to introduce the ZS EV in the self-drive rental service. The ZS EV will be available for self-drive services beginning January 2020, which is when the model will be officially launched in the country.

According to the rental agency, the MG ZS EV will have a driving range north of the 300kms mark. A single unit of the model wearing the green coloured number plate has been showcased in the images. The ZS EV, according to Lithium Urban, will be available for corporate and inter-city use beginning January 2020.

MG ZS EV Exterior

To be unveiled in India on 5 December, the MG ZS EV will be the second product from the brand in India after the Hector. The model will be powered by a 44.5 kWh battery that is IP67 dust and water resistant. The company has also revealed the safety features of the model, details of which are available here. Once launched, the MG ZS EV will rival against the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric.

