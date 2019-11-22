Please Tell Us Your City

Electric Lexus UX 300e revealed with a range of 400 kilometres

November 22, 2019, 01:06 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
  • First compact electric vehicle from Lexus
  • To be showcased at the Guangzhou Motor Show in China

After working around its way with hybrids for a long time, Lexus has finally taken the big leap into electric vehicles. Revealed ahead of its debut at the Guangzhou Motor Show in China, the UX 300e is Lexus’ first pure electric vehicle set to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi E-Tron.

Lexus NX Exterior

Part of the global electrification plan called ‘Lexus Electrified’, the UX 300e claims to have a range of 400 kilometres from its 54.3kWh battery pack. With the engine mounted on the front axle, the power is rated at 150kW (201bhp) and it has a twisting force of 300Nm. Based on the GA-C platform, the batteries are stored under the floor of the cabin providing a low centre of gravity.

Lexus NX Exterior

Even after being a BEV, the UX 300e is a proper Lexus in terms of comfort, safety and reliability, claims the Japanese carmaker. It is also claimed to have one of the quietest cabins in its class, owing to Lexus’ extra efforts in the sound management. However, there is a feature called the Active Sound Control (ASC) which transmits natural ambient sounds inside the cabin through speakers to make things familiar. Meanwhile, reliability is increased thanks to the use of multiple monitoring systems that regulate charging and prevent conditions like overcharging.

Lexus NX Exterior

In terms of appearance, the electrified version of the UX looks almost identical to the standard car. Even the cabin is more or less unchanged. Lexus is also providing the latest connected car technologies with the new UX 300e.

The UX 300e is slated to go on sale in the Chinese and European markets in 2020, and in Japan early in 2021. We don’t expect the UX or it electrified version to reach our shores anytime soon.

Lexus NX Exterior
  • electric
  • Lexus
  • Lexus UX
  • UX
  • EV UX300e
