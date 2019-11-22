Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 globally unveiled

- To be introduced globally in second half of 2020

The ultra-luxury SUV, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has been globally revealed. The vehicle is available in four and five-seat options and it is expected to be introduced in the global market in the second half of 2020. The luxury SUV will compete against the likes of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga and the Maserati Levante.

Mechanically, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces 542bhp and 730Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The engine also gets a 48-volt system EQ Boost that produces an additional 21bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Visually, the Maybach GLS 600 features a Maybach-style chrome grille with sleek LED headlamps. The bumper features a large end-to-end chrome grille along with a chrome frame on the skid plate. The SUV rides on large 23-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section also gets premium detailing with chrome bezel on the taillamps along with a chrome strip connecting the reflectors.

As for the interior, the SUV gets electric seats, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated massaging seats, and refrigeration space for champagne bottles. The SUV further comes with two 12.3-inch screens as standard. The vehicle also features the latest MBUX infotainment system.