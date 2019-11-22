Please Tell Us Your City

Porsche 911 Turbo spied with a ducktail spoiler

November 22, 2019, 05:32 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Porsche 911 Turbo spied with a ducktail spoiler
  • The unique-looking ducktail spoiler will debut with the new 992 Turbo
  • Reveal is expected to happen in the coming months

Porsche commenced the testing of the new-gen 911 Turbo even before the new 992 Carrera broke cover. We have seen prototypes of the high-performance Turbo guise with a large fixed-wing before. Interestingly, a new test mule was recently spotted outside the company’s headquarter in Stuttgart with a fixed ducktail spoiler.

What’s the big deal with a small spoiler, you may ask? So for the uninitiated, Porsche used to have the iconic duck-tail spoiler on the Carrera RS model back in the 1970s. This unique yet attractive looking fixed kit also made a comeback on the 997 gen model of the ultra-rare Sport Classic series. Moreover, these old models which wore the ducktail spoiler were naturally aspirated and seeing it plonked on the upcoming Turbo variant raises our suspicion.

The other test mules of 992 Turbo had either a fixed rear wing or an active spoiler at the back. So why Porsche is testing yet another spoiler design for the new Turbo? Everything else on this prototype looks alright and we could spot no difference between the other prototypes that could hint at the revival of the classic RS badge. Whether Porsche might be testing an all-new Turbo RS with this ducktail spoiler remains a mystery. It could come up as a limited-run model once the new 992 Turbo goes on sale or it could also be a tribute model which would again demand a higher premium over an already expensive Turbo guise.

Although nothing is official at the moment, we expect the new 911 Turbo to arrive by the middle of next year. It will be powered by a twin-turbo 3.8-litre flat-six with a power output upwards of 600 horsepower. There will be convertible and four-wheel-drive versions as well but those will come later. So stay tuned.

  • Porsche
  • Porsche 911
  • 911
