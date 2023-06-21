CarWale
    MG ZS EV available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh in June 2023

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    11,553 Views
    MG ZS EV available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh in June 2023

    - ZS EV was the brand’s first electric model in India

    - The model recently achieved the 10,000-unit sales milestone

    MG launched its first all-electric model, the ZS EV, in India in January 2020. The model currently retails at a starting price of Rs. 23.38 lakh (ex-showroom). To boost sales, the carmaker has listed the ZS EV with huge discounts of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh in June 2023.

    The benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty and corporate discounts, and accessories. Customers get a choice of two variants – Excite and Exclusive, and four colour options, namely, Aurora Silver, Candy White, Starry Black, and Glaze Red. 

    Powertrain and specifications of MG ZS EV

    USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    Mechanically, the ZS EV is powered by a 50.3kWh battery pack paired with a single motor setup. The model boasts a claimed range of 419km with an output of 174bhp and 280Nm of peak torque.

    MG ZS EV sales milestone and range test

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Recently, the MG ZS EV achieved the 10,000-unit sales milestone in India. Moreover, we have tested the MG ZS EV’s real-world range and compared it with the claimed range.

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    Rs. 23.38 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 24.85 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 24.63 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 24.78 Lakh
    PuneRs. 24.84 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 24.74 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 26.14 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 24.58 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 24.76 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 24.71 Lakh

