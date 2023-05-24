CarWale
    MG ZS EV achieves 10,000 unit sales milestone in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    -ZS EV prices in India start at Rs. 23.38 lakh

    - Available in two variants and four colours

    MG Motor India has revealed that the ZS EV has crossed the 10,000 unit sales mark in India. Launched back in 2020, the electric crossover is available in two variants across four colours, with prices starting at Rs. 23.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The MG ZS EV is offered in two variants, namely Excite and Exclusive. Customers can choose from four colours such as Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Candy White. The model is propelled by a 50.3kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor, producing an output of 174bhp and 280Nm of torque, and a claimed range of 419km on a single full charge. We have driven the ZS EV and our review is now live on the website.

    In terms of features, the MG ZS EV comes equipped with LED headlamps, LED tail lights, roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, drive modes, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, TPMS, and i-Smart connected car technology.

    MG ZS EV
    MG ZS EV
    Rs. 23.38 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
