Mahindra’s Tata Punch rival spotted testing

- Could be christened ‘XUV100’

- Will get BS6 2 and E20 fuel-compliant engine options

The first spy pictures of Mahindra’s newest SUV have surfaced online. Aimed to rival the likes of Tata Punch and the upcoming Hyundai Exter, this new SUV could be the brand’s entry-level compact SUV. Read on to know more about it.

Mahindra XUV100 exterior design and styling

The spotted XUV100 was covered in camouflaged sheets and wearing temporary head and tail lamps. Besides this, elements such as a roof spoiler, bumper-mounted number plate recess, and an upright stance.

Will it be called Mahindra XUV100?

Mahindra has already registered a trademark for the name ‘XUV100’. Going by the name, the XUV100 will be the smallest SUV in the brand’s XUV line-up. The prototype also carries an ‘E20 fuel’ label on the rear windscreen hinting that it will support the new fuel blend. We also expect the 1.2-litre petrol engine to make a comeback with this SUV.

Replacement of KUV100?

Earlier this year, Mahindra discontinued its entry-level KUV100. The KUV100 was powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which produced 82bhp and 114Nm of peak torque. The motor was paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

