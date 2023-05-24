CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra’s Tata Punch rival spotted testing

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    442 Views
    Mahindra’s Tata Punch rival spotted testing

    - Could be christened ‘XUV100’ 

    - Will get BS6 2 and E20 fuel-compliant engine options 

    The first spy pictures of Mahindra’s newest SUV have surfaced online. Aimed to rival the likes of Tata Punch and the upcoming Hyundai Exter, this new SUV could be the brand’s entry-level compact SUV. Read on to know more about it. 

    Mahindra XUV100 exterior design and styling

    Mahindra Rear View

    The spotted XUV100 was covered in camouflaged sheets and wearing temporary head and tail lamps. Besides this, elements such as a roof spoiler, bumper-mounted number plate recess, and an upright stance. 

    Will it be called Mahindra XUV100?

    Mahindra Front View

    Mahindra has already registered a trademark for the name ‘XUV100’. Going by the name, the XUV100 will be the smallest SUV in the brand’s XUV line-up. The prototype also carries an ‘E20 fuel’ label on the rear windscreen hinting that it will support the new fuel blend. We also expect the 1.2-litre petrol engine to make a comeback with this SUV. 

    Replacement of KUV100?

    Earlier this year, Mahindra discontinued its entry-level KUV100. The KUV100 was powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which produced 82bhp and 114Nm of peak torque. The motor was paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Image Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG ZS EV achieves 10,000 unit sales milestone in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6634 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8130 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6634 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8130 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra’s Tata Punch rival spotted testing