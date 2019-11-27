Please Tell Us Your City

MG Motor partners with Exicom for second-life use of ZS EV batteries

November 27, 2019, 01:27 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
MG Motor India has partnered with Exicom Tele-Systems for second-life use of ZS EV batteries. Under the partnership, Exicom plans to re-deploy MG ZS EV batteries at the end of their life with the car and put them through a controlled process of evaluation, disassembly, and repackaging to design custom battery packs for non-automotive applications.

The partnership is aimed at dispelling reservations around the disposal of used EV batteries. The MG ZS EV’s battery packs, at the end of their life, would be used in non-automotive applications and will be recycled instead of being sent to landfill sites. The re-use of EV battery packs will also reduce the dependence on the limited resources available around the globe. These battery packs will be used in a host of non-automotive applications such as home inverters, commercial and industrial UPS, and renewable energy storage.

MG ZS EV Exterior

Speaking on the tie-up, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said, “Over the past few months, we have worked towards creating the right ecosystem for our customers ahead of the launch of the ZS EV, including charging infrastructure and busting common myths around EVs. Another question which people have is ‘What happens to the EV battery after the product life-cycle ends. Our latest partnership focuses on second-life applications for used EV battery packs, to ensure environment-friendly battery disposal will only serve to bolster the country’s progress towards this critical objective.”

