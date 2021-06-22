MG Motor India introduces doorstep car care services

- Includes services like car sanitisation, fumigation, general check-up, and dry wash

- Applicable for all MG vehicles

MG Motor India has re-introduced the ‘MG Care at Home’ initiative for its patrons. Under this program, the carmaker offers select services like car sanitisation, fumigation, general check-up, minor repairs, and dry wash at the customer’s residence. To ensure a safe and contactless experience, the technicians visiting the premises are trained to follow all the safety guidelines and protocols.

MG vehicle owners can avail of the ‘MG Care’ services through the MY MG mobile application. These facilities are carried out using portable equipment that enables fumigation, dry wash, and minor repairs and fitments. Presently, the MG network in India comprises 245 touchpoints

The carmaker is also involved in supporting Covid-19 initiatives like donation of the Hector ambulances, health coverage for staff members and their dependents, and free health consultation to its customers and their family members.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President, MG Motor India, said, “Our aim is to offer our customers the assurance and services at the comfort of their homes in the New Normal. While social distancing and required norms are adhered to on-site, the staff undergoes an additional layer of check prior to visiting the customers’ homes. This initiative is in addition to various other contactless programs introduced by MG like MG V Phy – a voice-guided audio demonstration at our dealerships and a digital suite of experiences for online car purchase.”