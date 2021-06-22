CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor India introduces doorstep car care services

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,815 Views
    MG Motor India introduces doorstep car care services

    - Includes services like car sanitisation, fumigation, general check-up, and dry wash

    - Applicable for all MG vehicles

    MG Motor India has re-introduced the ‘MG Care at Home’ initiative for its patrons. Under this program, the carmaker offers select services like car sanitisation, fumigation, general check-up, minor repairs, and dry wash at the customer’s residence. To ensure a safe and contactless experience, the technicians visiting the premises are trained to follow all the safety guidelines and protocols. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    MG vehicle owners can avail of the ‘MG Care’ services through the MY MG mobile application. These facilities are carried out using portable equipment that enables fumigation, dry wash, and minor repairs and fitments. Presently, the MG network in India comprises 245 touchpoints

    Closed Hood/Bonnet

    The carmaker is also involved in supporting Covid-19 initiatives like donation of the Hector ambulances, health coverage for staff members and their dependents, and free health consultation to its customers and their family members.

    Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President, MG Motor India, said, “Our aim is to offer our customers the assurance and services at the comfort of their homes in the New Normal. While social distancing and required norms are adhered to on-site, the staff undergoes an additional layer of check prior to visiting the customers’ homes. This initiative is in addition to various other contactless programs introduced by MG like MG V Phy – a voice-guided audio demonstration at our dealerships and a digital suite of experiences for online car purchase.”

    Front Row Seats
    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 13.18 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Suzuki Jimny Lite announced for Australian market
     Next 
    Nissan India begins export of the Magnite to Nepal, Indonesia, and South Africa

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW 5 Series Facelift

    BMW 5 Series Facelift

    ₹ 57.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 24th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 13.18 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.54 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.15 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.86 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.71 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.78 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India introduces doorstep car care services