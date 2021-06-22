CarWale
    Suzuki Jimny Lite announced for Australian market

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Suzuki Jimny Lite to be launched in Australia on 1 August

    - The model misses out on a few features compared to the standard Jimny

    Suzuki is working on a new variant of the Jimny, which has now been christened as the Jimny Lite. Scheduled to be launched in August 2021 in Australia, the model will retain a majority of the specifications, but will lose out on a few features.

    Under the hood, the Suzuki Jimny Lite will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 102bhp and 130Nm of torque. Transmission options will be limited to a five-speed manual gearbox. The regular Jimny is also offered with a four-speed automatic unit.

    Changes to the exterior design of the Suzuki Jimny Lite will include 15-inch steel wheels, plastic ORVM covers, and halogen projector headlamps. The model will not receive fog lights as a feature. Inside, the new Suzuki Jimny Lite will come equipped with a 2-DIN music system that replaces the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the standard model.

    Maruti Suzuki is currently evaluating the three-door Jimny for the Indian market, details of which are available here. Meanwhile, Suzuki is also working on an LWB version of the Jimny, and you can read all out it here.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
