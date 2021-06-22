CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq infotainment system showcased ahead of 28 June launch

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    877 Views
    -10-inch floating display

    -Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity 

    Ahead of its launch in the Indian car market, the Skoda Kushaq’s infotainment system has been showcased in a new video. The Kushaq, in its top models, will get an infotainment system with a 10-inch display and be Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible. 

    The video also shows that the Kushaq will get two USB type C ports, a wireless charging pad, a 12V socket, a valet mode and a My Skoda App with features specific for the Kushaq. Skoda has also showcased the infotainment system in the video with features like a driving analysis module and the ability to maintain profiles in the infotainment system. 

    In models equipped with the reverse camera, the infotainment system screen will provide a display with distance guidelines achieved via rear parking sensors. Finally, the infotainment screen will also be used to control the ambient lighting. 

    The Skoda Kushaq is the Czech automaker’s first made-for-India product and will be launched on 28 June and will be offered across three variants, two petrol engines and three gearbox options.   

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Skoda Kushaq 1.5-TSI variant deliveries to begin in August 2021
    Suzuki Jimny Lite announced for Australian market

