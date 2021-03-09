MG Motor India flags off EV rally to celebrate Women’s Day

- The Women’s Day rally was held between Mumbai and Khandala

- 21 ZS EV owners participated in the rally

MG Motor India flagged off an all-women EV rally between Mumbai and Khandala on Women’s Day. The event was a part of the ‘Electrifying Women’s Drive’ initiative and witnessed the participation of 21 ZS EV owners.

The rally commenced from MG’s JVLR dealership and headed towards Dukes Retreat in Khandala while making a pit stop midway at HPCL’s newly inaugurated charging station on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The event was organised in partnership with HPCL and charging solutions provider Magenta ChargeGrid.

MG Motor India continues to expand the country’s charging ecosystem with its five-way charging network. It has collaborated with several ecosystem partners including Tata Power and Fortum Charge for DC fast-charging stations, eChargeBays, and Delta for home and office charging. The company extends a five-way charging ecosystem to its customers, which includes a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s residence or office), extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

The 2021 MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery that produces 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The model is claimed to have a range of 419kms in a single full charge, while speeds of 0-100kmph are attained in 8.5 seconds. To read all about the 2021 ZS EV, click here.