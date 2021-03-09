CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor India flags off EV rally to celebrate Women’s Day

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    105 Views
    MG Motor India flags off EV rally to celebrate Women’s Day

    - The Women’s Day rally was held between Mumbai and Khandala

    - 21 ZS EV owners participated in the rally

    MG Motor India flagged off an all-women EV rally between Mumbai and Khandala on Women’s Day. The event was a part of the ‘Electrifying Women’s Drive’ initiative and witnessed the participation of 21 ZS EV owners.

    The rally commenced from MG’s JVLR dealership and headed towards Dukes Retreat in Khandala while making a pit stop midway at HPCL’s newly inaugurated charging station on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The event was organised in partnership with HPCL and charging solutions provider Magenta ChargeGrid.

    Front View

    MG Motor India continues to expand the country’s charging ecosystem with its five-way charging network. It has collaborated with several ecosystem partners including Tata Power and Fortum Charge for DC fast-charging stations, eChargeBays, and Delta for home and office charging. The company extends a five-way charging ecosystem to its customers, which includes a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s residence or office), extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

    The 2021 MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery that produces 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The model is claimed to have a range of 419kms in a single full charge, while speeds of 0-100kmph are attained in 8.5 seconds. To read all about the 2021 ZS EV, click here.

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 21.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • ZS EV
    • MG ZS EV
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BMW M340i to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 22.18 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.18 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 24.31 Lakh
    Pune₹ 22.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 23.02 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 23.94 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 23.10 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 22.18 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 23.27 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India flags off EV rally to celebrate Women’s Day