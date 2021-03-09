CarWale
    BMW M340i to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW M340i to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Bookings for the BMW M340i are open for an amount of Rs 1 lakh

    - The model is powered by a 387bhp 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine

    BMW is all set to launch the M340i sedan in India tomorrow. The company has already begun accepting bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 1 lakh. The first 40 customers will also have the opportunity to undertake a training session at one of the racetracks in the country.

    Feature highlights of the new BMW M340i include LED headlamps and tail lights, 19-inch alloy wheels, redesigned front and rear bumpers, ambient lighting, fully digital instrument console, HUD, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and three-zone climate control.

    The BMW M340i will be powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 387bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor sends power to all four wheels via the xDrive system. Paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds. We have driven the 2021 BMW M340i and you can read our review here.

