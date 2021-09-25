CarWale
    MG Hector Super variant discontinued; select diesel variants get expensive

    Jay Shah

    - Hector now available in only four trims 

    - Select diesel trims get dearer by up to Rs 55,000

    MG Motor India has rejigged the variant lineup of the Hector SUV. As per the revised brochure of the Hector on the carmaker’s official website, the Super mid-spec variant has been discontinued. The Hector can now be had in only four variants – Style, Shine, Smart, and Sharp. 

    A few months back, MG inducted a new Shine trim that was slotted above the Super variant. It comes equipped with features such as a single-pane sunroof, a push start/stop button, an electric parking brake, 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, and a new Havana Grey exterior shade. To know more about the new Shine variant, click here.

    The ceased Super variant was available with three engine options – 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol with hybrid technology, and a 2.0-litre diesel. All the versions were equipped with a manual transmission. 

    Concurrently, MG has also hiked prices of select variants of the diesel guise. The Smart trim has gotten expensive by Rs 50,000 whereas the prices of the top-spec Sharp variants are up by Rs 55,000. 

    The Hector is available with two engine options. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine can be had with hybrid tech and produces 141bhp and 250Nm torque and is paired with a six-speed manual, CVT, and DCT unit. Meanwhile, the 2.0-litre turbo diesel is tuned to put out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel derivate is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox only. 

