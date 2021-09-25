2021 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT launched - All you need to know

Nearly one and a half centuries ago, in Germany, the first-ever gasoline powered automobile was born and that was the beginning of a novel revolution in the form of combustion engines. After the long-term evolution of cars, we have now embarked on another novel revolution - this time it is in the form of electrification; to start a new era of pioneering battery-powered electric machines.

Today, one of the German automakers, Audi, has brought its version of an electric car to India - the e-tron GT. Available in two trims - the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, this Audi pair is worth megabucks - Rs 1,79,90,000 and 2,04,99,000 (ex-showroom) respectively.

The e-tron is a very modern and advanced electric four-door coupé that bears contemporary design with classier touches. Audi has carried forward the signature grille frame but with a more aesthetic purpose than functional. On the other hand, there are functional air vents in the bumper alongside the air curtains for aerodynamics.

When comparing the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, there is a distinction between the two in terms of some equipment. The standard GT model has plain LED headlights whereas the RS GT comes with a Matrix LED setup. You would have to shell out more for Matrix LED with Laser headlights over the already extravagant cost.

As a piece of standard equipment, both the saloons get a fixed-panoramic glass roof and 20-inch aero alloy wheels. Meanwhile, customers can swap the standard roof with a lighter carbon fibre roof for an additional cost.

Like the exterior design, the e-tron GT pair has an avant-garde interior. Both the models feature a mono-tone jet-black cabin. Audi offers artificial leather upholstery in the standard variant while the RS gets Dinamica microfibre for the seats. Besides, the expensive cockpit of the twins has a 12.3-inch digital driver display and also a slightly tilted 10.1-inch infotainment screen.

Now, let us glance at the electric powertrain, range and suchlike. Both variants of the e-tron Gran Turismo come with an 84kWh battery pack and dual-electric motors. The standard e-tron GT makes 469bhp and 630Nm of torque and with a full charge, it can travel up to 500km as per WLTP. This model is capable of achieving 0 to 100kmph time in 4.1 seconds.

The sportier RS e-tron GT generates a whopping 590bhp and 830Nm of torque but comes with a range of 481km on a full charge, as per WLTP. However, it can go from stationary to 100kmph in just 3.3 seconds. Meanwhile, Audi offers a 11kW home charging kit as standard with the cars while there is an option of a 22kW charger for an extra cost. In fact, the e-tron GTs can also be recharged using up to 270kW super-fast chargers.

Presently, there are no competitors to take on the e-tron GT. However, the Porsche Taycan, Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Tesla Model S Plaid will be primary rivals of the e-tron GT once they launch here. In the meantime, the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace are available as electric car substitutes.