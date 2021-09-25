CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT launched - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    403 Views
    2021 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT launched - All you need to know

    Nearly one and a half centuries ago, in Germany, the first-ever gasoline powered automobile was born and that was the beginning of a novel revolution in the form of combustion engines. After the long-term evolution of cars, we have now embarked on another novel revolution - this time it is in the form of electrification; to start a new era of pioneering battery-powered electric machines.

    Front View

    Today, one of the German automakers, Audi, has brought its version of an electric car to India - the e-tron GT. Available in two trims - the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, this Audi pair is worth megabucks - Rs 1,79,90,000 and 2,04,99,000 (ex-showroom) respectively.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The e-tron is a very modern and advanced electric four-door coupé that bears contemporary design with classier touches. Audi has carried forward the signature grille frame but with a more aesthetic purpose than functional. On the other hand, there are functional air vents in the bumper alongside the air curtains for aerodynamics.

    Left Side View

    When comparing the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, there is a distinction between the two in terms of some equipment. The standard GT model has plain LED headlights whereas the RS GT comes with a Matrix LED setup. You would have to shell out more for Matrix LED with Laser headlights over the already extravagant cost.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As a piece of standard equipment, both the saloons get a fixed-panoramic glass roof and 20-inch aero alloy wheels. Meanwhile, customers can swap the standard roof with a lighter carbon fibre roof for an additional cost.

    Dashboard

    Like the exterior design, the e-tron GT pair has an avant-garde interior. Both the models feature a mono-tone jet-black cabin. Audi offers artificial leather upholstery in the standard variant while the RS gets Dinamica microfibre for the seats. Besides, the expensive cockpit of the twins has a 12.3-inch digital driver display and also a slightly tilted 10.1-inch infotainment screen.

    Dashboard

    Now, let us glance at the electric powertrain, range and suchlike. Both variants of the e-tron Gran Turismo come with an 84kWh battery pack and dual-electric motors. The standard e-tron GT makes 469bhp and 630Nm of torque and with a full charge, it can travel up to 500km as per WLTP. This model is capable of achieving 0 to 100kmph time in 4.1 seconds.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The sportier RS e-tron GT generates a whopping 590bhp and 830Nm of torque but comes with a range of 481km on a full charge, as per WLTP. However, it can go from stationary to 100kmph in just 3.3 seconds. Meanwhile, Audi offers a 11kW home charging kit as standard with the cars while there is an option of a 22kW charger for an extra cost. In fact, the e-tron GTs can also be recharged using up to 270kW super-fast chargers.

    EV Car Charging Input Plug

    Presently, there are no competitors to take on the e-tron GT. However, the Porsche Taycan, Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Tesla Model S Plaid will be primary rivals of the e-tron GT once they launch here. In the meantime, the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace are available as electric car substitutes.

    Audi e-tron GT Image
    Audi e-tron GT
    ₹ 1.80 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG Hector Super variant discontinued; select diesel variants get expensive
     Next 
    New Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe facelift begins testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi e-tron GT Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Audi e-tron GT Right Front Three Quarter
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2837 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Force Motors Gurkha New

    Force Motors Gurkha New

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 27th September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 1.80 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndSEP
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi e-tron GT Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.89 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.89 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.90 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.89 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.97 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.99 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.97 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.89 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.02 Crore

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2837 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT launched - All you need to know